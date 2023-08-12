Independence Day 2023: Delhi Metro Revises Schedule For August 15; Check Timings

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the metro services will be operational on Independence Day, August 15. Along with it, the transporter operated in the National Capita has changed the schedule of operations to facilitate passengers and ease of travelling to attend the Independence Day celebrations. Furthermore, the organisation has made changes in the parking facilities as well.

As per the updated schedule, on Tuesday, Delhi Metro services for all the lines will be commenced at 5 am in the morning. The trains will be operated with a gap of 30 minutes until 6 am. After the designated time, the metro will be operated as per the regular timetable.

In a tweet via Delhi Metro's official X (Twitter) handle, the organisation said, "To facilitate passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August 2023 (Tuesday), Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6AM." They further added, "After 6AM, trains will run as per normal timetable."

In addition, Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at stations from 6AM on 14/08/2023 till 2PM on 15/08/2023 in view of security measures adopted on the occasion. However, train services will continue per normal schedule. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2023

Along with it, Delhi Metro announced that no parking facilities will be available at metro stations from 6 am on 14 August to 2 pm on August 15. The decision has been taken in view of the security measures in view of the Independence Day celebrations.