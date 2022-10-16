Indian Railways gets its first indigenously manufactured aluminium freight train rake

Indian Railways achieves another milestone as it receives its first indigenously manufactured aluminium goods train rake today. This aluminium goods train is different from any other as it is lighter than its predecessors but comes with more freight-carrying capacity. It was flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The rake is 180 tonnes lighter than existing steel rakes, resulting in increased speed and lower power consumption for the same distance. The lifetime carbon saving is eight to 10 tonnes, however, with the initiation of this train, the Indian Railways will be saving more than 14,500 tonnes of carbon for a single rake.

Manufactured in collaboration with Besco Limited Wagon Division and aluminium major Hindalco, it also has a lower carbon footprint for every 100 kg of weight reduction in wagons, the railways said. “The rake is 180 tonnes lighter than existing steel rakes, resulting in increased speed and lower power consumption for the same distance, the national transporter said.

It can carry 180 tonnes extra payload per trip over conventional rakes and being corrosion resistant, will reduce maintenance costs, it said, adding that fully lock bolted construction was used to build these wagons with no welding on the superstructure.

The railways said that the new rakes have an 80 percent resale value and a 10-year longer lifespan as compared to normal ones. But the manufacturing cost is 35 percent higher as the superstructure is all aluminium, it said.

The iron and steel industry consumes a lot of nickel and cadmium which are imported. So the proliferation of aluminum wagons will result in less import and at the same time, this is good for the domestic aluminum industry, an official said.

Further, to enhance the speed of the trains and to make PM Narendra Modi's dream come true, Indian Railways is all set to launch its fifth Vande Bharat train in South India on the Chennai-Bengaluru route.

(With inputs from PTI)