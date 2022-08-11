As part of the Indian Railways plan to develop multiple railway stations, the Ministry of Railways has shared pictures of the proposed design of the Kollam Junction Railway station in Kerala. The pictures shared by the Ministry give a glimpse of what the proposed station will look like. The plan for the development of the new station was approved by the Southern Railway in January 2022 and is now all set to be upgraded. It is to be noted that the project for the development of the station will be implemented by the Railway Construction Organisation using funds from the Railways.

The Kollam Railway station is one of the 21 stations in India to be developed as world-class railway stations. The newly developed station will be upgraded with high-end facilities like a commercial complex and railway training institute. Moreover, the development of the railway station is proposed to be completed by December 2023.

Additionally, the Indian Railways reported that 1,215 stations have been constructed as Adarsh Stations so far in an effort to improve passenger amenities. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that on August 5 the Ministry of Railways has developed different plans, such as the Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme, for the improvement and attractiveness of stations on the Indian Railways.

1253 stations have been identified for development under the "Adarsh" Station Scheme, of which 1,215 have already been built. The remaining stations are expected to be built under the Adarsh Station Scheme by the financial year 2022–2023.

The Minister also disclosed that a fresh plan for "Major Upgradation of Railway Stations" has just been launched. 52 stations have been chosen thus far for improvement under this programme.

The Minister stated that Plan Head -53, "Customer Amenities," normally provides funding for station beautification or upgrades under the Adarsh Station Scheme. A total of Rs 2,344.55 crore and Rs 2,700 crore, respectively, were allotted under Plan Head 53 during the Financial Year 2021–2022 and the current Financial Year 2022–2023, respectively.

