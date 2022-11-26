IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels over 170 trains on November 26; Check full list here

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways, has cancelled nearly 175 trains today for a variety of causes. Due to poor weather, necessary track maintenance, and operational work, the source stations of 26 trains have been changed. In addition, Indian Railways has also rescheduled 20 trains and diverted 28 trains. IRCTC also cancelled a number of trains on November 26. There is also a good likelihood that Indian Railways would cancel services on November 27 for the same reasons. As a result, travellers need to check the status of their trains before embarking on their individual rail excursions.

The train cancellation affects multiple cities like Pathankot, Bhopal, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Raipur, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03371 , 03372 , 03517 , 03518 , 03532 , 03533 , 03536 , 03551 , 03591 , 03592 , 03609 , 03610 , 04041 , 04042 , 04433 , 04434 , 04470 , 04500 , 04524 , 04547 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04975 , 04989 , 04997 , 04998 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06197 , 06429 , 06430 , 06768 , 06769 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 07351 , 07352 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09460 , 10101 , 10102 , 12359 , 13029 , 13030 , 13044 , 13105 , 13135 , 13309 , 13343 , 13344 , 13503 , 13553 , 13554 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36083 , 36084 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 47104 , 47105 , 47108 , 47128 , 47129 , 47135 , 47155 , 47165 , 47173 , 47179 , 47189 , 47211 , 52539

The NTES website also allows passengers to monitor the status of their trains. Visit the website and click on "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner to get started. After that, a drop-down menu will appear with a variety of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, postponed, and more.

The IRCTC website will instantly cancel any rail passengers' reservations, and a refund will be started in the users' accounts shortly. Every day, Indian Railways frequently cancels train service owing to a variety of factors, including maintenance on trains, natural calamities, and even train derailments.