Man boards Vande Bharat train to get selfie, gets locked inside: Watch video

The new Vande Bharat trains have become a new trend. To get onboard with the trend and take a selfie a man boarded the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express train. However, the efforts to get on the trend got the person in trouble, as the train's door closed automatically before he could get off the train and got locked in the coach at Rajamundry station. The incident got recorded on camera and has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video a middle aged man can be seen trying to open the door while a train ticket examiner (TTE) is seen talking to him. Later on, the man can be seen talking to the TTE explaining to him the situation. As per the video the man had boarded the train om Rajamundry station from Vizag. After he realised that he has been locked inside.He requested the TTE to open the doors and get him out. However, the official denied saying that nothing can be done.

Also read: Railway Ministry shares 'picturesque' aerial view of Vande Bharat Express passing through curve: Watch Video

Reports suggest, with no option left the man had to travel to Vijayawada and pay a fine of Rs 6,000. The trouble for the Vande Bharat enthusiast didn't end there as he had to buy his ticket for the way back.

Boarded for selfie Door closed automatically, Craze for vande bharat #AP pic.twitter.com/f4bWUrDnkc — Lala (@FabulasGuy) January 17, 2023

It is to be noted that the Vande Bharat train was recently inaugurated between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this the train became the second in Southern part of India and the first one to connect the two Telugu speaking states. Furthermore, it is the eighth Vande Bharat Express train to be operated in India. Between the two stations the train stops on multiple stations including Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam and Warangal. This makes the semi-high speed train cover a total distance of around 700 km between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.