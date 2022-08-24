Indian Railways has opened avenues for passengers to travel like a king as it initiates booking for its ultra-luxury train tour experience ‘Maharajas' Express.’ It is one of the World’s leading luxury trains and is set to operate across North, Central, and Western India with four luxurious tour packages namely, ‘Indian Panorama,’ ‘The Indian Splendour,’ ‘The Heritage of India’ and the ‘Treasures of India.’ The Indian Panorama, The Indian Splendour, and The Heritage of India have 6-nights 7-days long tour packages, whereas, ‘Treasures of India’ is 3-nights 4-days long with choices of cabins and suits passengers would want to avail.

However, irrespective of the packages, all passengers will get to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, explore flora and fauna in Ranthambore’s Tiger reserve Jungle safari, and will get to experience magnificent elephants colourfully decorated in Jaipur. The Maharajas Express is rated higher than the world’s renowned luxury trains like Royal Scotsman in the UK, and Orient Express in Europe.

Here's all you need to know about the Maharajas' Express train and its tour packages:

About the luxurious Maharajas' Express train:

Indian Railways has made all the required arrangements to make sure passengers feel like 'Maharajas.' The Maharajas Express has five passenger saloons consisting of four Deluxe cabins each; six saloons of three Junior Suites each; two saloons of two Suites each and one saloon for the grand 'Presidential Suite' all equipped with luxury restrooms.

For making the journey even more convenient and comfortable for the travellers, all cabins have LCD TVs, DVD players, internet facilities, along with in-house movies and live television, making it truly a royal and memorable experience.

For passengers to enjoy the scenic views throughout the rail journey all the cabins and public areas have large panoramic windows. It further has two fine-dining 'Mahals' – Mayur Mahal and Rang Mahal which can accommodate 42 travellers in one go. For those who would want to taste some exotic drinks, the Maharajas express has got a good collection of wines, beers, and other drinks with snacks and dinner.

For all the party animals onboard, the Maharajas express has got a lounge cum bar named 'Raja Club' along with a high-end boutique with unique creations.

Also read: All North-Eastern states are now connected by Indian Railways, Minister Kiren Rijiju thanks Modi government

Details about Maharajas' Express train tour Packages:

The Indian Panorama tour package:

This tour package will cover the Indian riches of India in a 6-night 7-day train journey that will start from Delhi and will cover Jaipur – Ranthambore and Fatehpur Sikri – Agra – Orchha, and Khajuraho – Varanasi – Delhi. Departure date: October-April.

The Indian Splendour tour package:

The Maharajas' Express train will set its journey from Delhi, covering Agra – Ranthambore –Jaipur – Bikaner – Jodhpur – Udaipur – Mumbai. This tour package will cover all of these places in a 6-night 7-day train journey. Departure date: October-April.

The Heritage of India tour package:

The Maharajas' Express train will set its journey from Mumbai for 6-nights 7-days and will end at national capital. It will start from Mumbai, and will cover Udaipur – Jodhpur –Bikaner – Jaipur – Ranthambore – Fathpur Sikri (Agra) – Delhi. Departure date: October-April.

Treasure of India tour package:

This Maharajas' Express train tour pakcage will uncover the Indian heritage and wildlife of India withing 3-nights 4-days. The Maharajas' express train will set for its journey Delhi and will cover Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur and Delhi. Departure date: October-April.

Cost of Maharajas' Express train tour packages:

How to book Maharajas' Express train tour package:

Passengers willing to explore Indian heritage with flora anf fauna of the country can book these luxurious tour packages by visitng the official website of Maharajas' express and can reserve their tour by clicking HERE. For more details passengers can click HERE.