Railways to replace 12 non-AC locals with AC trains in Mumbai from THIS date

After slashing the ticket prices on AC local trains in Mumbai, Central Railways has now decided to operate 14 additional AC local services on Sundays and nominated holidays. For the same, Railways will replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the Harbour line, Central Railways stated in a statement. The Central Railway Zone will replace the trains starting May 14.

"Considering the overwhelming response and increased demand for AC locals on the main line, we have decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the harbour line," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway. With the increase of 12 AC services on the main line on weekdays, the total number of such services on the main line will increase from 44 to 56, it was stated.

Railway authorities recently slashed fares of the AC local and first-class fare by up to 50 per cent from May 5. The number of daily commuters on AC locals on the main line surged to average 30,724 from average 19,761 in April.

The Central Railway ferries over 35 lakh passengers on the suburban services on four different corridors, including main line that runs between CSMT and Kasara/Khopoli stations and harbour line that runs between CSMT and Goregaon/Panvel stations.

As the existing AC services on harbour line will be replaced with non-AC locals, the total number of suburban services on the corridor will remain unchanged at 614, Sutar said. "Harbour line passengers holding season tickets for AC services can obtain a refund of the difference of AC and first-class fares for the remaining days from UTS booking counters at suburban stations. They may travel in first class ordinary services," the official said.

