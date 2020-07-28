Dhanush unveils first look of 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' song from 'Jagame Thandhiram'

New Delhi: South superstar Dhanush shared the first glimpse of the song 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' from his upcoming movie 'Jagame Thandhiram'. The song will be launched today and the first look poster has already created a buzz online.

Dhanush tweeted: Jagame thandiram first single Tom. A @karthiksubbaraj padam. Thank you @Music_Santhosh for this album. Loving every bit. #rakitarakita #suruli

Jagame Thandhiram is an action thriller, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It has been produced by Y NOT Studios.

The Tamil actioner stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles. It also features Joju George and Kalaiyarasan portray supporting roles.

Jagame Thandhiram has been dubbed in Telugu language and is titled Jagame Tantram.