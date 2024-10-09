Snakes & Ladders Trailer: Watch The Gripping Tamil Tale On This OTT Platform

Mumbai: Prime Video has unveiled the thrilling trailer for its Tamil Original series, 'Snakes & Ladders'. Curated by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A Stone Bench Production), this captivating series is crafted by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, with direction by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis.

This upcoming dark-humour thriller features a stellar ensemble cast, including Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Suryakumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen in significant roles.

Set in the mid-2000s, the series explores the complexities of friendship, following four school friends as they navigate difficult decisions, unravel intricate mysteries, and confront their past mistakes. 'Snakes & Ladders' will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories starting October 18, in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This nine-episode thriller is the latest addition to Prime membership, which provides savings, convenience, and entertainment for just ₹1499 per year.

The trailer presents an intense game of cat and mouse as the four friends—Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala—find themselves caught in a web of complications. Pursued by law enforcement and criminal gangs, their lives take an unexpected twist when they encounter Leo (Naveen Chandra), a mysterious character whose unpredictable actions raise the stakes at every turn. With a healthy dose of dark humour, the thriller promises an exhilarating, edge-of-your-seat experience, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Naveen Chandra shared his thoughts on his character, saying, “The series is an exhilarating blend of adventure, drama, and mystery that pulls you in with its unpredictable twists, intense character dynamics, and a suspenseful storyline, unfolding layer by layer. My character is absolutely riveting and adds a punch to the story, keeping the audience hooked throughout the show. I’m overjoyed to join forces with Prime Video again, especially after the remarkable success of 'Inspector Rishi', which was well received by both critics and audiences. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into this thrilling ride of friendship, danger, and self-discovery with 'Snakes & Ladders'!”

'Snakes & Ladders' is part of Prime Video’s line-up for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Starting September 27, this festive season, Prime Video is set to light up screens with a variety of blockbuster Indian and international movies and shows across genres and languages, along with exciting discounts of up to 50% on add-on subscriptions such as Crunchyroll, Chaupal, Discovery+, Sony Pictures Stream, and ManoramaMax.