Chandrayaan-2: All about the mission's Orbiter, lander Vikram and rover Pragyan

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-2 has been designed by some of India's engineering geniuses with the most advanced technology. Its integrated module, which comprises technology and software developed across the country, includes ISRO's most powerful launch vehicle to date and a wholly indigenous rover. Some of the advancements on the spacecraft include:

Lander capable of 'Soft Landing' on the lunar surface

Algorithm wholly developed by India's scientific community

Rover capable of conducting in-situ payload experiments

Chandrayaan-2 was launched into space by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a text book style on July 22.

The spacecraft comprises three segments - the Orbiter, the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan. Here's everything you need to know about them:

Orbiter

(Image Credit: ISRO)

Weight - 2,379 kg

Electric Power Generation Capability - 1,000 W

At the time of launch, the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter will be capable of communicating with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu as well as the Vikram Lander. The mission life of the Orbiter is one year and it will be placed in a 100X100 km lunar polar orbit.

Lander — Vikram

(Image Credit: ISRO)

Weight - 1,471 kg

Electric Power Generation Capability - 650 W

The Lander of Chandrayaan-2 is named Vikram after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai. It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days. Vikram has the capability to communicate with IDSN at Byalalu near Bangalore, as well as with the Orbiter and Rover. The Lander is designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Rover - Pragyan

(Image Credit: ISRO)

Weight - 27 kg

Electric Power Generation Capability - 50 W

Chandrayaan 2's Rover is a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500 m (½-a-km) and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander.

Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday between 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface.