NASA

Moon parade at Saturn; NASA shares astonishing visuals by Hubble-- Watch

The American space agency NASA shared a clip of a parade of Saturn’s moons. In the clip, four moons are seen revolving around the ringed planet.

Moon parade at Saturn; NASA shares astonishing visuals by Hubble-- Watch
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) knows how to keep its curious stargazers engaged and amazed. With the help of social media platforms, NASA keeps its followers stunned sharing images and graphics from the edge of the world.

Following the same course, this time NASA has shared the clip of a parade of Saturn’s moons. In the clip, four moons of Saturn are seen revolving around it.

Sharing the breathtaking visualization captured by the Hubble telescope NASA wrote: “Time for a moon parade. Four of Saturn’s moons move across the face of their planet in this spectacular Hubble visualization. Icy moons Enceladus and Dione are on the far left, while the large orange moon Titan and icy Mimas are on the right.”

Watch:

The clip has garnered over 1 lakh likes and numerous comments expressing the useres’ amusement. One of the users wrote” Wouldn't it be great to see this in real life ⁉,” “is this real ?? So clear image ..even shadow casted can be seen” wrote another.  

