Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin, a prominent leader of the DMK party and a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government, has made a sarcastic comment on the ongoing Income Tax raids on the properties linked to S Jagathrakshakan, a party MP and former Union Minister, residing in Chennai. He likened the Income Tax official to ''unwelcome guests.'' Stalin stated, "This has become quite common nowadays. Whenever elections approach, these raids are carried out. They are akin to guests for us now. We don't pay much heed to it," as he spoke to reporters.

The reaction from Udhayanidhi Stalin came amidst the continued search by the income tax department at various locations linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai. This marks the second day of intensive IT searches at the properties associated with the DMK MP. Previously, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at more than 40 locations related to the former Union Minister.

During the IT operation, scrutiny extended to two breweries operating in Devariyambakkam and Elayanarvelur areas in Kanchipuram, as well as at the house of DMK MP's cousin, Kuppan, in Wallajabad, Kanchipuram. Further searches were conducted at Balaji and Rela Hospitals in Chrompet, Chennai, both owned by DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.

Jagathrakshakan presently serves as a Lok Sabha member, having been elected from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 parliamentary elections. He also held the position of Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA government during Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure.

In response to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's statement about prevailing caste discrimination in the state, Udhayanidhi Stalin acknowledged the issue, stating that while caste discrimination exists in Tamil Nadu, it is comparatively lesser than in other states. He also criticized the Governor for engaging in unnecessary politics instead of focusing on his responsibilities.

"I cannot confirm if the governor has extensively visited other states in our country. I won't deny that caste discrimination exists in Tamil Nadu, although it is less compared to other states. The governor is unnecessarily engaging in politics instead of focusing on his role. The people of Tamil Nadu won't tolerate this," remarked the DMK leader.

Regarding the ongoing hunger strike by DPI teachers, Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned that the strike was nearing its end. He stated, "They have put forth various demands, and we have made commitments. The Chief Minister is doing what he can, considering the financial situation of the state."