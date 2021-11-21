9 Xiaomi smartphones to get MIUI 13 update, check if your phone is on the list

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is almost ready to update nine of its smartphones to the upcoming major MIUI version--- MIUI 13.

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, promised that the next major MIUI version would arrive before the end of this year without giving any specific time frame or a list of phones. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to get 10th instalment soon, here’s how to check beneficiary name, status

However, GSM Arena found a list of phones that might be getting MIUI 13 pretty soon. The list was found inside MIUI 13’s source code. Here’s the list of smartphones that will likely receive the MIUI 13 stable version:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Xiaomi K40 Pro

Xiaomi K40 Pro Plus

Other devices will also be getting their MIUI 13 in 2022 but reportedly not all updates will be based on Android 12. As per GSM Arena, the latter will arrive later next year most probably. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: 58 Seva Kendras out of planned 166 now functional

Live TV

#mute