Apple AirPods Pro 2 May Launch In This Month Of 2023

New Delhi: The redesigned AirPods Pro 2 with a USB Type-C charging connector may go on sale in the latter half of 2023, according to well-known Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Recall that the Lightning charging case-equipped second-generation AirPods Pro was introduced in September 2022. The business now has new wireless earphones with USB Type-C charging on the horizon.

"I believe that this is most likely the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C version, with wide distribution anticipated in 2Q23–3Q23. By the way, Kuo stated on Twitter that it appears Apple has no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3.

According to Kuo, references to new AirPods found in the iOS 16.4 Release Candidate point to the AirPods Pro USB-C model.

By the third quarter of 2023, it's possible that the updated AirPods Pro 2 will be on the market.

The current Apple AirPods Pro charging case contains a built-in speaker that may be used to help users locate it in case it is lost. Moreover, it has Apple Watch charger support and an U1 chip for Find My support on the device.

Apple has come under pressure to switch over to USB Type-C connections on its iPhones, AirPods, and other gadgets in place of the lightning port. It makes sense for Apple to transition the AirPods to Type-C after switching the Siri Remote for the Apple TV from Lightning to USB-C.

According to rumours, Apple will release an iPhone 15 series with USB-C charging in 2023. The Cupertino-based business is anticipated to integrate a special IC chip into its USB-C connector, simulating the Lightning port's authentication procedure.

An earlier article by Macrumours claims that Apple has created its own USB Type-C connector variation for the iPhone 15, citing a Weibo rumour. The Weibo leaker claims to be a 25-year Intel Pentium processor veteran and an expert in integrated circuits.

In 2012, Apple unveiled first-party Lightning ports that were MFi-certified. These connectors have a tiny integrated circuit (IC) that verifies the components used in the connection.