Carl Pei’s Nothing to sell Ear 1 true wireless earbuds on Flipkart in India

New Delhi: Nothing, the consumer electronics startup founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is all set to launch its first product as Nothing Ear 1. The earphone was initially scheduled to launch in June 2021. While the rollout has been delayed by a bit, the company has now revealed certain key details related to Ear 1’s availability in India. The Chinese startup has partnered with Walmart owned ecommerce major Flipkart to sell Nothing Ear 1 to its customers in India.

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, said that at Nothing, the team aims to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to users in India and around the world.

“For the upcoming launch of Ear 1, we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.” Sharma noted.

To make the deal even sweeter, Flipkart is going to offer no-cost EMI options on Nothing Ear 1 earphones. Customers will also get free delivery across India. Previously, Nothing has confirmed that it’s going to launch its products in India, one of the largest consumer electronics markets in the world, alongside global launches of its other items. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 teasers leaked ahead of its launch

As of now, nothing much is known about what other products Nothing is working on. But media reports have previously suggested that the Chinese company may soon come up with its own branded smartphones. In February 2021, Nothing had acquired Essential, which is a failed consumer electronics brand that used to manufacture high-end smartphones. The talks of Nothing launching its own smartphones triggered after Essential’s acquisition. Also Read: Airlines offer bumper monsoon sale, ticket starts at Rs 999 --Check booking date, travel period and more