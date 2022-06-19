NewsTechnology
GOOGLE MEET

Google Meet app to get new feature: Video meetings are all set to become better, here’s how

With the new functionality, Google Meet users can see up to four video tiles in a meeting as it appears in a floating window. 

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 01:49 PM IST
  • Users on a Google Meet call can right-click during the conference.
  • The video call window pops out immediately without the need for secondary extension support.
  • The feature was first announced back in March.

Google Meet app to get new feature: Video meetings are all set to become better, here’s how

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) support to its video conferencing app alongside pinning multiple videos feeds. With the new functionality, users can see up to four video tiles in a meeting as it appears in a floating window, reports Android Central. Enabling the new picture-in-picture is relatively simple. Users on a Google Meet call can right-click during the conference and select "Open picture-in-picture". 

The video call window pops out immediately without the need for secondary extension support. (ALSO READ: Gold price today, June 19: Gold rates slashed, Check prices in your city) 

The feature was first announced back in March, although it seems it has taken some time to finally arrive. (ALSO READ: Selling diesel, petrol at up to Rs 25 per litre loss: Retailers tell govt) 

With Google Meet, it appears the feature is more readily accessible on Chrome by default, which is pretty convenient, the report mentioned. 

