Google Rolls Out Gemini Driven AI Features To Gmail, Google Docs, And Sheets- All You Need To Know

New Delhi: American tech giant Google has unveiled a new plethora of updates during its 'Google Cloud Next 2024' conference. The company has announced these updates to boost productivity and teamwork among users of its Workspace suite.

The tech giant's move also reflects Google’s ongoing commitment to deepening the integration of AI into its products. Google has also hinted that additional features and capabilities will roll out in the weeks and months ahead.

Let's have a quick look at the Gemini-driven AI features, a multimodal generative AI model developed by the technology behemoth.

Google Chat

Google Chat will now use Gemini's AI for conversation summarization and question answering. Adding further, it will feature automatic message translation. It features an expanded group capacity accommodating up to 500,000 users. Furthermore, it will introduce automatic caption translation across 69 languages and 4,600 user pairs.

Mobile Gmail Updates:

Mobile Gmail users now have access to voice prompts and input through the "Help me write" function, simplifying email composition while on the move. Additionally, a new "instant polish" feature enables the transformation of rough notes into polished emails with a single click. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Available at Lowest Price Ever on Amazon India; Check Discount, Specs)

AI Meeting Add-On

The AI Meetings Add-on offers a comprehensive solution to enhance workflow efficiency for both individual users and teams.Securing your workplace with AI helps protect your data by classifying and classifying sensitive files in Google Drive. This add-on includes features such as data loss prevention controls, classification labels within Gmail, and experimental post-quantum cryptography.

Google Docs

Google Docs now includes a tabs feature for efficient organization of information within a single document, o you don’t have to scroll through multiple documents or search through Drive to find what you’re looking for. Adding further, full-bladed cover images are likely to be available in Google Docs, improving document presentation.

Google Sheets

Users of Google Sheets can now leverage the newly introduced tables feature to effortlessly arrange and style their data. Moreover, they'll have access to a diverse range of templates tailored for various purposes. (Also Read: NoiseFit Active 2 Launched With Over 100 Sports Modes And Functional Crown In India At Rs 3,499; Check Specs)

Google Meets

Google Meet will offer a sneak peek of the "Take Notes for me" feature. Adding further, Google is rolling out a new business add-on called the Enterprise Add-on, priced at $10 per user per month, granting access to advanced AI capabilities in Google Chat and Google Meet.