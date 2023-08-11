New Delhi: Frauds have multiplied in today's era as digital transactions and information sharing are the norm. Cybercriminals have been stealing from the weaker segments of society, including occasionally tech experts and pros. According to a Times of India story, the authorities in Andhra Pradesh discovered 658 SIM cards connected to one Aadhaar card in the most recent case.

According to the site, the police wrote to the relevant service providers and requested that they revoke the SIM cards. The SIM cards were registered in the name of Polukonda Naveen, who supplies kiosks and stores that sell mobile phones with them.

On one Aadhaar card, a person is permitted to have nine SIM cards, per Department of Telecom (DoT) regulations. Large families have access to a provision that allows several connections to be made with just one Aadhaar number.



However, there is a chance that this rule will be abused. To find out how many SIM cards are being used in your name, the DoT maintains a webpage.

A user can find out how many SIM cards have been issued under his name by visiting tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in (Sanchar Sathi), and they can also ban any lost or stolen mobile devices.

Step-By-Step Guide To Check How Many SIM Cards Are Issued On Your Aadhaar Card

- Visit the official website of Sanchar Sathi i.e. www.sancharsathi.gov.in

- Now you have two options in front of you

- Click on the know your mobile connections option

- You will redirect to a new page

- Enter your 10-digit mobile number

- Enter the captcha code

- Enter the OTP

- Again, you will be redirected to a new page

- Here you will get the list of mobile registered with your Aadhaar card.