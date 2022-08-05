New Delhi: A well-known analyst revealed that Apple is probably intending to ship its next-generation iPhone 14 simultaneously from manufacturing plants based in China and India. According to Ming-Chi Kuo's most recent survey, Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing facility in India would begin shipping the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 14 virtually concurrently with China in the second half of 2022. However, there could be a delay in shipments from India.

"In the short term, India`s iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it is an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site," Kuo said in a Twitter post. (ALSO READ: Employee fired for 20 minutes delay in reaching office, netizens slam employer)

"It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver," he added. (ALSO READ: Women can't appear in advertisements, THIS country issues ban after controversial and "indecent" ice cream ad --Watch)

According to a recent report, the tech giant sold more than 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter of this year, representing an enormous growth of 94%. (year-on-year).

Of the total number of iPhones sent, nearly one million were "Make in India" models.

In contrast, Apple iPad sales in India increased by an astonishing 34% year over year, with the company selling more than 0.2 million units.

The iPhone 14 lineup consists of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the highest model, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 5.4-inch iPhone mini has probably been dropped by the tech giant this year.

– With IANS Inputs.