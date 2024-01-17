iPhone 14 available At Just Rs 3,259 In Flipkart Sale, Grab Offer Today!

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 14 has secured its top spot as the top-selling iPhone model in recent years, witnessing an overwhelming response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in 2023. Following the introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 14 experienced a substantial price cut, currently standing at one of its most affordable prices to date.

As part of the ongoing Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is now available at just Rs 3,259, down from its original price of Rs 55,740 approximately. This attractive offer makes the Apple iPhone 14 undoubtedly one of the best phones available in the Indian market.

The iPhone 14, launched in 2022 alongside the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus models, initially hit the market with a starting price of Rs 79,900. Notably, the phone underwent a Rs 10,000 price cut after the debut of the iPhone 15 series. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Pre-Order Benefits Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch)

The ongoing discount on the Flipkart Republic Day Sale further enhances its accessibility, making it a compelling option for those in search of a high-quality yet budget-friendly device.

Exclusive Offer on iPhone 14

In an exclusive offer on Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 58,999 after a discount of Rs 10,901 from the official store price. If you want to save more money, an additional discount of Rs 750 is applicable for transactions made with ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. (Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals On Gaming Laptops, Top 5 Picks)

Now, the price of the handset stands at Rs 58,249. The benefits do not end here. To attract more consumers, Flipkart is providing an enticing discount of up to Rs 54,990 for the exchange of an old smartphone. With these lucrative discounts and bank offers, the iPhone 14 is available for sale at Rs 3,259 during the ongoing Flipkart sale.