Micromax In Note 2 first sale in India today: Price, specs, features, introductory offers

New Delhi: Micromax In Note 2 will go on sale for the first time in India today, January 30. The smartphone was launched early this week. If you’re planning to buy the smartphone, you should know Micromax In Note 2’s price, features and specs.

Micromax In Note 2 Price

Micromax In Note 2 will sell at Rs 13,490 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The first sale of the smartphone in India will kick off at 12 noon. As part of the introductory offer, Micromax In Note 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,490.

Where to buy Micromax In Note 2?

Customers can purchase the Micromax In Note 2 smartphone from the company’s official website and Flipkart.

Micromax In Note 2 Offers

Customers can use Citibank cards to buy the smartphone at a 10 per cent discount on Flipkart. They can also use the Axis Bank Flipkart credit card to get a 5% cashback on purchasing the smartphone on the e-commerce site.

Micromax In Note 2 Features

Micromax In Note 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is available in Black and Brown (Oak) colour options. The 6.43-inch AMOLED display comes with a hole-punch design and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone runs on out-of-the-box Android 11.

Micromax In Note 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can get 50 per cent charged in 25 minutes using a compatible charger. Also Read: IRCTC Big Update: Indian Railways cancels several trains till Feb 10, check complete list

Micromax In Note 2 Camera

Micromax In Note 2 packs a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, Micromax In Note 2 has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor for picture-perfect selfies. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 30: Know steps to get free rewards

Live TV

#mute