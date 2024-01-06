Moto G34 5G India Launch: Check Expected Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: As the eagerly anticipated Moto G34 5G prepares to enter the Indian smartphone market on January 9, 2023, tech enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation. Motorola India and Flipkart have unveiled microsites, giving us a sneak peek into what this affordable smartphone offers.

Moto G34 5G: Expected Price

Insider reports from @91mobiles suggest that the Moto G34 5G's base model, featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, is expected to be priced around Rs 10,999. For those looking for a bit more power, the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage might come with a slightly higher price tag. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Likely To launch On This Date: Check Expected Specifications)

Moto G34 5G: Display

The Moto G34 5G boasts a 6.5-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. (Also Read: Premium Smartphones Launched In 2023: Check)

Moto G34 5G: Processor

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Moto G34 5G: RAM And Storage Options

Users can choose between 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, with the added flexibility of expanding storage using a microSD card.

Moto G34 5G: Android System

Running on the Android 14 OS, the Moto G34 5G pledges one major Android upgrade and 3 years of security patches.

Moto G34 5G: Camera Features

The forthcoming Motorola smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor at the rear, along with a 16MP front camera.

Moto G34 5G: Battery Power

The Moto G34 5G packs a substantial 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging and a 20W adapter.

Moto G34 5G: Colour Options

The smartphone will be available in Ice Blue, Charcoal Black, and Ocean Green.