Passenger Booked Ola Cab For Rs 730, Get Jaw-Dropping Rs 5,000 Bill: Here's What Happened NEXT

The initial fare displayed was Rs 730. However, upon reaching his destination in Mathikere, the driver demanded a staggering Rs 5,000.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a recent incident in Bengaluru, Anurag Kumar Singh, a college student, experienced an unexpected twist in his journey when he booked an Ola cab at Kempegowda airport. The incident sheds light on the challenges passengers may face with ride-hailing services.

Anurag Kumar Singh, having just arrived from Kolkata, booked a 'mini' taxi using the Ola app. The initial fare displayed was Rs 730. However, upon reaching his destination in Mathikere, the driver demanded a staggering Rs 5,000, leaving Singh shocked and bewildered. (Also Read: Bank Holiday ALERT! Financial Institutions To Be Closed On Three Consecutive Days This Month)

To his surprise, Singh discovered that the trip had been canceled when he checked his phone after reaching his destination. Not fluent in Kannada, Singh sought help from his neighbors to negotiate with the driver. The driver eventually agreed to settle for Rs 1,600, twice the originally quoted fare. (Also Read: Tongue-Di-Kebab: Ex-Twitter Executive Thought It Was 'Kurkure'; Hillarious Post Goes Viral)

Singh, who raised complaints through the app and social media, highlighted the lack of response from Ola to address the issue promptly. He emphasized the importance of transparency and quick resolution in such cases.

This incident underscores the challenges passengers may encounter with unexpected fare issues. Passengers are advised to stay vigilant, take screenshots of ride details, and promptly report any discrepancies to the customer support teams of ride-hailing companies.

