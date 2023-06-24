topStoriesenglish2626145
PM Modi US Visit: Amazon Commits To $15 Billion India Investment, CEO Says

Modi and Jassy spoke about supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, digitization, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, an Amazon blog post said.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Reuters

New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc will invest an additional $15 billion in India, the company's Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting on Friday. The investment will take the e-commerce giant's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion by 2030, he said.

Modi and Jassy spoke about supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, digitization, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, an Amazon blog post said. (Also Read: PM Modi US Visit: Check What India Got From Major-Tech Giants)

This announcement follows Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) saying last month it will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in the country by the end of 2030. (Also Read: World's Wealthiest Professor Who Became The Richest Man In China With Net Worth Of Rs 1,96,120 crore, Failed University Entrance Exams 3 Times)

Separately, Google will open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City in India's western state of Gujarat, CEO Sundar Pichai told reporters in a video shared on Twitter by Reuters partner ANI company.

"We shared Google is investing $10 billion in the India digitization fund, and we are continuing to invest through that," Pichai said.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on further details of the new center, outside of business hours.

On the final day of his Washington trip, Modi met with U.S. and Indian technology executives, including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella and appealed to global companies to "Make in India".

