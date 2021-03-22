PUBG Mobile India launch to happen soon? Here’s what its job posting says

PUBG Gamers! Here’s a piece of good news for you as the company has posted a new job opening in India where it is looking for someone as an Investment and Strategy Analyst who will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions. This hints towards the relaunch of PUBG in India but the date is not yet clear.

Earlier a report revealed that Krafton is working hard to bring the Indian version of the battle royale to the country soon and the company is in talks with the Indian government and awaiting their approvals and feedback for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India in the country.

PUBG Corporation posted jobs on LinkedIn and the role of the candidate involved to “support the process and global deal flow evaluation with respect to India and MENA regions and assist global teams with the same.” The job location would be Bengaluru.

The job description read as, “support the senior team in evaluation and analysis of M&A/Investment opportunities, including conducting gaming/entertainment/tech industry research and analysis, supporting in company due diligence, building financial models, drafting investment discussion materials and reports, and working closely with internal leaders and external advisors.” This person will also participate in key corporate strategic planning processes who will work “across businesses and management/development/publishing functions on to frame the corporate strategy and drive alignment and execution on key initiatives.”

Earlier, the company also highlighted that Krafton’s focus is on relaunching the game in India and they will not open pre-registration for the latest iteration PUBG: New State in the country.

A Krafton official had earlier said that the company is doing everything possible to bring the game back. “With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India,” the official added.