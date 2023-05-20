Smartphones Are Bad For Kids, Says Ex-Xiaomi Head

New Delhi: Undoubtedly, smartphones have revolutionised our lives, but should we immediately give them to our kids when they should be playing sports or reading books instead? Sadly, the practise of handing smartphones to children has become accepted in our culture. Children are skipping out on playtime in favour of engrossing themselves in mobile apps or watching inappropriate television.

Parents should be extremely concerned about their excessive social media use, but it has lost some of its shock factors. However, Manu Kumar Jain, the previous head of Xiaomi India, has raised the alarm and sent a message that has to be heard immediately. (Also Read: Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal May Not Impact Gold Demand, Rupee Value: Expert)

Jain presents intriguing ideas in a thought-provoking LinkedIn post that makes us reevaluate our decisions and give our kids' welfare more priority. Parents should particularly pay attention when Jain, a former executive at a smartphone manufacturer, issues a warning against the use of smartphones. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of SBI vs BoB vs HDFC vs ICICI Bank Compared)

In the subject of his Linkedin article, he urges parents to "stop giving smartphones to their children."

He commented, "A buddy provided this Sapien Labs paper that indicates a highly disturbing association between early access to cellphones (and tablets) to young children and the greater propensity to experience mental problems as adults.

The study's statistics reveal some unexpected results: About 60–70 percent of women who had access to cell phones before the age of 10 now struggle with mental health difficulties. (b) Men aren't exempt either; roughly 45–50 percent of those who were exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 also experience the same issues later in life.

Recommends parents to avoid giving their children cellphones to amuse them while they're sad, having supper, or traveling in the car. Instead, he underlines the need of supporting outdoor activities, promote real-world human relationships, and get kids involved in hobbies.

According to Jain, such initiatives might result in an environment that is healthier and more balanced and that promotes practical learning and interpersonal relationships.