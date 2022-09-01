New Delhi: Following last week's selective rollout of its new Communities feature to Android users, WhatsApp is now releasing a brand-new beta build that adds voice call capability for Wear OS 3 wearables. The capability is reportedly activated by default in WhatsApp beta version 2.22.19.11, according to sources on the Wear OS subreddit.

Users of WearOS 3 smartwatches will soon be able to answer audio calls on WhatsApp after an upcoming upgrade. Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 will be able to accept WhatsApp voice calls from their smartwatch as soon as this update becomes available in the stable release.

Some sources claim that after updating the WhatsApp app via the third-party ApkPure app store, he was soon able to answer WhatsApp audio calls from his wrist. But WhatsApp has not issued an official announcement regarding the update, and it is anticipated that changes will be ma de before the feature is officially released.

WearOS was previously only enabled to end WhatsApp voice calls. They will be able to respond to WhatsApp voice calls from their wrist after the latest upgrade. However, this is only for taking calls. WhatsApp calls are still not possible to make on WearOS 3.

The user experience on WhatsApp is being improved across a variety of devices. A function that would allow users to send messages to themselves via linked devices is also reportedly being developed by the corporation. With this upgrade, users who attempt to connect to WhatsApp from a different mobile device will be able to see their own number.

Both iOS and Android phone users are anticipated to receive it. As per the reports, WhatsApp is also developing a new "Report Bugs" section that would appear in the app's settings. Currently, the chat app provides a "contact us" option that users can use to report any app-related problems to the business.

Users will be able to send bug reports via the new section in a manner similar to what we see on Facebook. Users might report bugs by including optional images and a description.