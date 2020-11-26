हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Whatsapp

WhatsApp OTP scam: What is the modus operandi used by scammers and how to protect yourself

WhatsApp OTP scam is a very tricky affair were-in the scammers hack hack into your WhatsApp account using an OTP. 

WhatsApp OTP scam: What is the modus operandi used by scammers and how to protect yourself

New Delhi: WhatsApp is a fantastic platform to chat with your contacts, but lately the platform is also being used by scammers.

WhatsApp OTP scam is doing the rounds these days where scammers trick you into revealing an OTP sent to your number and then gain control of your account.

What is the modus operandi of the WhatsApp OTP scam?

WhatsApp OTP scam is a very tricky affair were-in the scammers hack hack into your WhatsApp account using an OTP. The WhatsApp message could come in any form –either from an unknown number or from a friend. These scammers then pose as being in a sort of emergency situation, asking you for an OTP, that they have apparently sent to your number by mistake.

What should you do when you find yourself in such a situation?

If you get any such message, do not engage with the sender. The OTP is a crucial thing, so never share it with anyone, even if it comes via a number sent by your friend. Because, the moment you give the OTP, the hacker will gain access to your WhatsApp the full control of the same will go to the hacker. This access can be misused by the hacker who can then reach out to other people in your contact using the same tricks.

To protect your WhatsApp account you can also enable two-step verification to enhance the security of your account.

Two-step verification is an optional feature. It adds more security to your WhatsApp account.

You’ll see the two-step verification screen after you register your phone number on WhatsApp.

By enabling two-step verification, you have the option to enter your email address.

This allows WhatsApp to email you a reset link in case you ever forget your PIN, and also helps safeguard your account.

To help you remember your PIN, WhatsApp will prompt you to periodically enter your PIN.

However, there isn’t an option to disable this without disabling the two-step verification feature.

Whatsapp OTP Data privacy
