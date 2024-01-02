Xiaomi Introduces HyperOS For Indian Users: What Does It Bring To You? Check

New Delhi: As the anticipation builds for the launch of the Redmi Note 13, Xiaomi has shared exciting news for its Indian users. The company recently announced the rollout of its new HyperOS for Xiaomi products in India starting January 2024. This operating system is set to replace the current MIUI system, with the flagship models Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 being the first to receive the update.

In a recent post on Xiaomi's X platform, the company stated, "#XiaomiHyperOS is set to make its debut in India soon. Rollout will begin in January 2024, with the flagship #Xiaomi13Pro and #XiaomiPad6 being the first set of devices to receive it, promising an all-new and improved user experience."

#XiaomiHyperOS is set to make its debut in India soon.



Rollout will begin in January 2024, with the flagship #Xiaomi13Pro and #XiaomiPad6 being the first set of devices to get it, promising an all-new and improved user experience.



Stay tuned for more! #XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/C7Phkcr9EZ — Xiaomi HyperOS India (@XiaomiHyperOSIN) January 1, 2024

HyperOS, initially unveiled by Xiaomi on October 23 in China, is described as a "human-centric" operating system designed to power Xiaomi's entire ecosystem, including smartphones, cars, and home products. (Also Read: Running Out Of Storage On Your iPhone? Check THESE Trips And Tricks)

The new OS brings forth a fresh interface with low-level refactoring, cross-end intelligent connectivity, proactive intelligence, and end-to-end security. (Also Read: Important Changes Coming To WhatsApp Backups: Soon You Will...)

Key Features Of HyperOS

Built upon the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and featuring Android 14, HyperOS is designed to unlock the full potential of Xiaomi devices.

The OS comes with dedicated optimizations for both smartphones and Xiaomi's range of smart devices, utilizing the open-source Xiaomi Vela system for robust performance even in demanding situations.

HyperOS promises various enhancements in performance, AI integration, cross-device connectivity, and privacy and security. Performance improvements include quicker boot times, smoother animations, and improved background app retention.

AI-driven features introduced by HyperOS include text generation, doodle-to-image conversion, natural language image search, and text extraction from images.

In terms of connectivity, the OS seamlessly links different Xiaomi devices, allowing users to continue tasks across devices, receive calls on alternate devices, and more.

Compatible Devices And Rollout

HyperOS will be available for several devices, including Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Xiaomi Pad 6, and Poco F5.

Users meeting the eligibility criteria will receive the update through over-the-air updates. However, it's important to note that the deployment of this update will be gradual, not simultaneous for all users. Therefore, users may need to wait for some time before HyperOS becomes available on their respective devices.