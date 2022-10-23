Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 series in India soon; check features, price, design and more

New Delhi: Later this month, Xiaomi, a manufacturer of smartphones, plans to introduce the Redmi Note 12 series. The business announced in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that it will introduce "two key innovations," one of which will be "first in the globe."

While it is unknown what the initial devices will be called, it is expected that Xiaomi will introduce the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Online rumours suggest that each of the three phones will enable fast charging at 67W, 120W, and 210W, respectively. (Also Read: Festive dhamaka for OnePlus users! OnePlus 10T now supports 5G service, here's how to activate)

In China, the Redmi Note 12 series will make its debut. It will eventually be released in additional international areas. The Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones, which offers 18 various phones across nations, will be replaced by the smartphone series. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakh in THIS plan, get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years)

Four phones are anticipated to be available in the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series. Models Pro and Pro+ could be included in this. The smartphone line is rumoured to allow rapid charging at up to 210 watts and could have a 200MP camera setup on the back. In contrast, the Redmi Note 11 series has a 108MP main sensor and supports charging at up to 67 watts.

Xiaomi might have an AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz on the display front. With MIUI on top, the Redmi Note 12 series may run on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. A MediaTek Dimensity CPU may power the Redmi Note 12 in its regular configuration. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC is rumoured to be included in the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

The business may have also unveiled the Redmi Buds TWS earphones along with the Redmi Note 12 series. Additionally, a brand-new Redmi smart TV and laptop are anticipated.