Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli’s hot dance on ‘barbie girl’ video sends fans into a tizzy - Watch

Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to share a hot video reel of herself telling her followers 'Not your barbie girl'.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli’s hot dance on ‘barbie girl’ video sends fans into a tizzy - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 6) to share a hot video reel of herself in a sexy baby pink satin nighty telling her followers she is not their ‘barbie girl’.

In the background, Ava Max ‘Not your barbie girl is playing. The lyrics of the song are, “Not your barbie girl, I am living in my own world, I am a plastic, call me classic, you can’t touch me there, you can’t touch my body, unless I say so, ain’t ya barbie no.”

Check out the video for yourself, in which Nikki is striking various sensuous poses and looking absolutely gorgeous.
 

Earlier, the model-turned-actress shifted to a new abode the glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram story with her 1.8 million followers.

The actress who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 has now fully recovered and has tested negative in her follow-up check-up.

On the work front, Nikki will be seen in a music video opposite Khuda Hafiz fame Arradhya Mann.
 

 

