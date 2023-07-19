New Delhi: Elvish Yadav, who entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' a few days back, has been continuing to reign as the dictator of the house, with audiences enamored by his presence. However, a twist awaits as Bigg Boss assigns Avinash Sachdev a secret task, to dethrone Elvish from his leadership position.

Avinash's challenge involves sitting on Elvish's throne and speaking ill of him, attempting to erode the support Elvish enjoys among the housemates and viewers. Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar receives a task to cook something special and feed it to Elvish directly from her hands, aiming to create a bond and potentially sway his opinions in the process. enamouredAdditionally, Falaq's mission is to give Elvish a soothing head massage while praising him generously, adding a layer of complexity to the secret task.

As the task unfolds, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, and Jiya Shankar diligently complete their respective missions. The tension rises as they skillfully play their roles, keeping the true nature of their tasks hidden from both Elvish Yadav and the rest of the housemates.

However, amidst the subterfuge, keen observer Abhishek Malhan senses that something is amiss. His suspicions are aroused as he puts together the pieces of the puzzle, gradually realizing that Avinash's group is executing a secret plan to dethrone Elvish Yadav. Will he successfully crack and expose the secret task? The fate of Avinash's mission to dethrone Elvish hangs in the balance.

SHAME ON JIYA SHANKAR

Elvish Yadav becomes DICTATOR of the house in a task, and he just asked Jiya Shankar for a Glass of water, She mixed soap purposely in the water and started laughing with that Shitty person Avinash

What kind of behaviour is this ?

ELVISH YADAV_ pic.twitter.com/3Q6kedf4DL — Chef Billa __ (@milanpatel211) July 18, 2023

Who will emerge victorious in this intense game of secrets and power? Only time will reveal the outcome of the high-stakes mission, as the drama inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house unfolds, captivating viewers and housemates alike.