Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela announces wrap-up of shoot for web-series 'Inspector Avinash'

Urvashi Rautela announces wrap-up of shoot for web-series &#039;Inspector Avinash&#039;
Credit: Instagram/ @urvashirautela

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela has completed her first schedule of the shoot for her upcoming web-series 'Inspector Avinash'. She shared a new picture from the sets to announce the wrap-up.

In the picture, she is seen basking in the sunlight while enjoying a bowl of salad.

Urvashi wrote in the caption: "That's a wrap of 1st schedule. Last day on the set of the first schedule of #InspectorAvinash I get extremely excited when I'm offered a role that demands a lot of homework & preparation Will miss this incredible crew that I've spent the last few weeks with, my hero #RandeepHooda & my amazing director #NeerajPathak. So special to be at work. #grateful."

 

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in the music video 'Woh chaand kaha se laogi' opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. She also has a new music video lined up titled ‘Teri load ve’.

The actor earlier thanked her fans when she touched the 34-million follower mark on Instagram. She celebrated by posting a video where she feeds a crocodile.

 

