Delhi Metro

WATCH: CISF personnel rescues man after he falls on Delhi Metro track

The 58-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

WATCH: CISF personnel rescues man after he falls on Delhi Metro track
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: A man who seemed to be engrossed in his mobile phone slipped from a Delhi Metro station platform and fell onto the rail tracks, but was rescued by a CISF personnel on patrol duty, officials said on Saturday (February 5, 2022).

The incident took place at platform no. 2 of the Shahdara metro station on Friday around 7.30 pm, they said and added that the 58-year-old sustained minor injuries.

A video clip of the incident was also shared by the paramilitary force and is going viral now.

"Constable Rothash Chandra of the CISF's quick reaction team acted swiftly and stepped down on the metro track and pulled the passenger out of the track, before the arrival of the metro train. The passenger sustained minor scratches on the leg," a CISF spokesperson told PTI news agency.

The passenger, a resident of the Shahdara area of the national capital, soon left the station, he said.

Delhi MetroCISFDelhi Metro Rail CorporationDMRC
