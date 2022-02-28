'No one can stop Russia': Blind psychic Baba Vanga’s old prediction about Putin goes viral amid Russia-Ukraine War

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a Bulgarian national and clairvoyant mystic Baba Vanga’s old prediction about Russian President Vladimir Putin has been going viral.

Baba Vanga, who left the world 26 years back, is still well known for her conspiracy theories. The Bulgarian national is said to have predicted major events like the 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit.

According to several media reports, earlier Baba Vanga had told writer Valentin Sidorov that Russia would become the 'lord of the world' while Europe would become a 'wasteland'.

"All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, the glory of Russia,” Daily Mail had quoted Baba Vanga as saying. She had further added, "Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia."

The report also added that the psychic said, "All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept but also becomes lord of the world."

Notably, the mystic named Vangelia Gushterova lost her vision at the age of 12 and at the same time claimed that she was bestowed by a gift from God to look into the future. Her claims about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the September 11 attack in 2001, the death of Princess Diana, and the Chernobyl disaster came true.

Meanwhile, blasts have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said. In a separate statement, the agency also informed that a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

As Russia puts its nuclear forces on high alert amid tensions with the West, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: Zee News does not endorse any idea related to doomsaying.)

