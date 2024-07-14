New Delhi: The shocking incident unfolded during Former US President Donald Trump's election campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old leader sought cover behind the podium on stage as gunfire erupted at the event.

In the viral video, blood was visible on his right ear and was swiftly surrounded by Secret Service agents who formed a protective circle around the former president.

In a photo purportedly taken moments before the attack on Trump, it shows a bullet whizzing past former President Trump's face. The picture was captured by New York Times photographer Doug Mills near Trump's cheek as faced the crowd while delivering his speech, NDTV reported.

Photo by New York Times photographer Doug Mills shows bullet flying just behind Trump's head. pic.twitter.com/0ncIBC0i1v July 14, 2024

The witness reported seeing the man who shot at Trump on the roof of a building near the event grounds. NDTV reported, citing BBC, the witness that the shooter was armed with a rifle and had crawled on top of the building.

Attendees at the rally observed the shooter just before he began firing the incident. Video footage reveals that the shooter managed to get remarkably close to the stage, aiming for a distance of only 140 meters. He had concealed himself on a nearby roof by lying flat on the surface.

The gun-firing incident occurred on Saturday during an election rally, after which Trump was immediately rushed off stage by US Secret Service agents. The former President was taken away in a motorcade.