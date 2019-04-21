PM Narendra Modi calls President Maithripala Sirisena, offers full help after deadly blasts leave over 160 dead in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: While strongly condemning the string of deadly blasts in Sri Lankan capital Colombo and other cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi o Sunday offered full help to the Island nation in its times of crisis and stated that ''there is no place for barbarism in the region''.

PM Modi also called up his Sri Lankan counterpart and the President of the Island nation to convey his heartfelt condolences over the loss of over 160 lives in a series of deadly blasts in the country on Sunday.

During his telephonic conversations with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, PM Modi termed the blasts as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts".

In his message to the Government of Sri Lanka, PM Modi said that these explosions were another grim reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in the region and the entire world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephone conversations with President & Prime Minister of Sri Lanka & conveyed heart-felt condolences on his own behalf & on behalf of all Indians at the loss of over one hundred and fifty innocent lives in today’s terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/WOpKo9N7sm — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019

The Prime Minister renewed the offer of all possible help and assistance to Sri Lanka for ensuring its security against the challenges such as those posed by terrorism, according to a statement issued by the PMO.

PM Modi also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blasts and offered any required assistance for their treatment.

Condemning the blasts, PM Modi had tweeted, '''Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."

"Hundreds of innocent people were killed by terrorists in Sri Lanka. They were doing prayers in Church and celebrating Easter, at that time, terrorists killed scores of people including children and women. I express my condolence," PM Modi said later addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.

"India is standing by Sri Lanka and is ready for any help in the time of crisis," he said.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi in Chittorgarh,Rajasthan, says, "India stands with the citizens of Sri Lanka, in such a crisis India will do whatever it can to help Sri Lanka." #SriLankaBlasts pic.twitter.com/T2eHlxFpGK — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019

Expressing concern over the menace of terrorism, PM Modi also took this opportunity to stress on voting in favour of the BJP to strengthen the fight against terrorism in India.

Many world leaders also condemned the blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 160 people on Sunday, including dozens of foreigners - with British, Dutch and American citizens believed to be among them.

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as "truly appalling".

"The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time," she tweeted.

"We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear," May tweeted.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, "Terrible reports from Sri Lanka about bloody attacks on hotels and churches on this Easter Sunday."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was thinking of those killed in a "horrific terrorist attack".

"To the beautiful people of Sri Lanka, Australia sends its heartfelt sympathies and our prayers and our support -- and our offer to do whatever we can to support you in this terrible time of need," he said in a statement.

