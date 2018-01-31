8-month-old infant raped, SC says it’s ‘very much concerned’

The Supreme Court is slated to hear the rape case of 8-month-old infant on Wednesday. While scheduling the hearing for Tuesday, the apex court on Monday ordered the Delhi legal services authority to assist in the case.

The top court also said that it was “very much concerned” about the health of the infant.

The infant was admitted to a hospital in the national capital with serious injuries after she was allegedly raped by her 27-year-old cousin brother. The incident occurred in Shakurbasti area of national capital.

The brutal crime reportedly took place when the girl`s parents, both working, had left her at their relatives’ house. The father of the victim, who is a labourer, said as he and his wife had to go to their respective workplaces, they had left the girl at the house of his elder brother, whose son is an accused in the matter.

"When she (the wife) came back home, she saw blood on the bed and on the infant’s clothes," said the victim’s father.

On enquiring, the mother of the accused said the girl had urinated. When the victim was taken to a doctor, they were advised to inform the police and admit her to a hospital.

The victim is now battling for her life after undergoing a three-hour-long operation in Kalawati Saran Hospital while the accused cousin brother has been arrested from his house only.

