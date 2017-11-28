Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi doesn't do his homework, neither does his speechwriter, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ahmedabad: Taking a dig at the opposition Congress ahead of Gujarat polls, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday told Zee News that neither Rahul Gandhi nor the person writing his speech do their background research.

“Rahul doesn't do his homework, neither the person writing his speech. The world is pointing at the success of GST, but he is calling it Gabbar Singh Tax.”

Calling Congress a party with the political dynasty, the minister said, “BJP is not a family-oriented party. It is under no pressure. We all work hard towards the welfare of the party. Anyone can climb on the top. But look at Congress? Who's there apart from Rahul Gandhi.”

“Rahul campaigned in Manipur, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur – everywhere. What happened? The result is for all to see. In this country, 13 Chief Ministers are from BJP. Prime Minister and President are also from BJP. And this is not because of the family dynasty but because of the hard efforts put in by leaders like Modi, Amit Shah and many others,” added Prasad.

“How can Gujarat succeed with Rahul, who's only been mocking the state. I am proud of Gujaratis. They are hard working people. In 22 years of BJP rule, businessman and industrialists have understood how this BJP was beneficial for them,” he said while referring to GST.



Under Modi's rule, not a single corruption has taken place, said the minister.

Reflecting on Gujarat and BJP's development model in the state, the minister said that investment has become an important part of every state. “But it was first started by Modi here.”

On state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the minister it's unfair to compare a chief minister to a Prime Minister.

The minister also spoke on Hafiz Saeed and terrorism.

Earlier, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Hardik Patel also spoke at the event.