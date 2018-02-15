Florida school shooting: Student captures terrifying video from classroom | Watch

FLORIDA: As a former student opened fire at Florida high school on Wednesday afternoon, few pupils shot videos and photos of those terrifying moments from inside the classroom.

One of the students sent the following video to his sister, who tweeted:

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he's safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018

In the video, students are seen sitting inside the class as rescue ops continue. As heavily-armed officers enter the class, pupils immediately raise their hands. One student's hands are shaking uncontrollably in the video, reflecting the tense atmosphere inside the class.

An hour after the deadly gun rampage that killed 17 people, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was arrested from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz, a troubled former student who loved guns, was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, said police and former classmates.

Students reportedly first heard a fire alarm on Wednesday afternoon and started escaping outside. Once outside, they heard gunshots.

It is still unclear if the gunman deliberately set off the fire alarm or some other student did it.

Television footage showed students coming out of the school building, many with hands raised in the air, as dozens of police and emergency services personnel swarmed the area.

The students later recalled Cruz as an “outcast” and “quirky” person who would talk “sometimes about knives and guns."

"Seventeen people were killed when a 19-year-old former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida High School,'' Sheriff Scott Israel sheriff said, calling the scene "horrific.".

Cruz later surrendered to police without a struggle. He was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and had multiple magazines of ammunition, said cops.

"We have already begun to dissect his websites and things on social media," said Israel, calling some of the posts "very, very disturbing."

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

With this Florida incident, the number of shooting in a US school has touched 18 in 2018, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

With agency inputs