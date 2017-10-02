Shooting near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas; at least two dead, 24 injured

Las Vegas: At least two people have been killed and 24 injured after a gunman opened fire at area around Mandalay Bay Casino here.

There are reports of "multiple injuries" in a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Police have asked people to avoid the area around Mandalay Bay Casino.

Some flights destined for LAS Airport have been diverted due to the shooting incident.

Las Vegas Police have appealed to the people not to live stream or share tactical positions of the cops on scene.

I15 Freeway has been closed from Tropicana to Russell Rd, Las Vegas Police reported.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds.

Media staging area for the Strip is going to be at Sunset and Las Vegas Blvd. PIO Hadfield is on his way to that location.

They've got us down and taking cover now on the corner, not sure what's happening pic.twitter.com/GEb9NkdB0f — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) October 2, 2017

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

This is a breaking news report and will be updated as more details are received.