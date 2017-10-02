close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shooting near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas; at least two dead, 24 injured

A shooting incident has been reported from area around Mandalay Ban Casino in Las Vegas.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 12:26
Shooting near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas; at least two dead, 24 injured
Pic Courtesy: Twitter - @CSStevensphoto

Las Vegas: At least two people have been killed and 24 injured after a gunman opened fire at area around Mandalay Bay Casino here.

There are reports of "multiple injuries" in a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Police have asked people to avoid the area around Mandalay Bay Casino.

Some flights destined for LAS Airport have been diverted due to the shooting incident.

Las Vegas Police have appealed to the people not to live stream or share tactical positions of the cops on scene.

I15 Freeway has been closed from Tropicana to Russell Rd, Las Vegas Police reported.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. 

Media staging area for the Strip is going to be at Sunset and Las Vegas Blvd. PIO Hadfield is on his way to that location.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated as more details are received.

TAGS

Mandalay Bay CasinoLas VegasUnited States of AmericaI15 FreewayTropicanaRussell Road

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Tangdhar sector of Jam...

Gujarat

Two injured in police firing during tazia procession in Vad...

Goa

Major fire engulfs Panaji bus stand

Mahatma Gandhi, Modi not enough. Swacch Bharat vision needs 125 crore Indians: PM
India

Mahatma Gandhi, Modi not enough. Swacch Bharat vision needs...

Punjab

Four suspected Babbar Khalsa terrorists nabbed in Ludhiana

Huawei pips Apple to become top smartphone brand in China
Mobiles

Huawei pips Apple to become top smartphone brand in China

Google gives more power to news publishers
Technology

Google gives more power to news publishers

Mark Zuckerberg apologises for &#039;dividing people through Facebook&#039;
Technology

Mark Zuckerberg apologises for 'dividing people throug...

Assam&#039;s Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists
Environment

Assam's Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video