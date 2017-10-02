Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock was known to police

Las Vegas: Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old white male, has been identified as a prime suspect in the Las Vegas shooting massacre by police.

Preliminary investigations show that Paddock was travelling with a female companion named Marilou Danley hours before the attack.

The police have launched a manhunt for Danley.

Paddock was reportedly known to police and hailed from Mesquite in Nevada, some 80 miles from Vegas. He lived in a two-bedroom home.

The suspect's brother, Eric Paddock, said the family was stunned by the news.

The initial probe also shows that he was not connected to any terror organisation.

Authorities have reportedly found several weapons in Paddock's hotel room after the mass shooting, which is said to be the deadliest in modern US history.

At least 50 people were killed over 400 others were injured, some critically when Paddock opened fire on the crowd at a music concert from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night.

The shooting took place around 10 pm local time.