Las Vegas shooting: 59 killed, over 500 injured; world leaders condole

Las Vegas: At least 59 people have been killed and over 527 injured after a gunman opened fire at area around Mandalay Bay Casino here.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on Monday confirmed that the suspect identified as Stephen Paddock killed himself in his hotel room as a police SWAT team was about to break in.

Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo called it the "deadliest mass shooting in US history".

The gunman opened fire into the outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at 10.30 pm on Sunday while singer Jason Aldean was performing on stage. The attacker was shot dead by the police later.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has issued a helpline number 1-800-536-9488.

“For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-800-536-9488,” LVMPD tweeted.

Condolences from all across the world continue to pour in after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Britain Prime Minister, Theresa May, tweeted her condolence after the Las Vegas shooting.

The UK’s thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 2, 2017

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron offered words of comfort."Emotional thoughts for our American partners and friends who have had to suffer the violence of our times in Las Vegas a few hours ago," he tweeted.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev took to Facebook to express his condolences. "I am shocked by the tragedy in Las Vegas," he wrote in Russian and in English.

Police said the lone shooter opened fire with multiple weapons on concert-goers from his 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino across the street on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Police recovered at least 16 rifles from his room, and later found a weapons cache including over 18 firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo at his home in Mesquite.

A former accountant and a licensed private pilot, police said Paddock had had no known brushes with the law.