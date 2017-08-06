Terror attack at military base in Valencia averted: Venezuela Govt

Caracas: The head of Venezuela's ruling party, Diosdado Cabello, said the "terrorist" attack at a military base in Valencia was averted with the help of troops loyal to the government.

A video emerged showing a group of armed men dressed in military fatigues on Sunday launching an attack on miltary base in Valencia and declaring it as an uprising against President Nicolas Maduro to restore democracy in Venezuela.

In a video, armed men declared themselves as rebels calling for rebellion against President Nicolas Maduro in Carabobo state, where Valencia is located.

In the video, a man identifying himself as Capt Juan Caguaripano said that any unit refusing to go along with its call for rebellion would be targeted by them.

But Venezuelan authorities said they had suppressed a military rebellion near the central city of Valencia. "There had been a "terrorist attack" at a Valencia military base controlled by troops loyal to the government and several people had been arrested," the Guardian quoted the ruling Socialist Party's deputy, Diosdado Cabello as saying.

Venezuela is wracked by tension and violence, as the unpopular Maduro government seeks to hold on to power.On Saturday chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega was removed and replaced after her office was surrounded by soldiers.

International pressure against Venezuela's election has been increasing as the United States, Mexico and Colombia said they're freezing assets and imposing other restrictions on certain current and former Venezuelan government officials.

The US Treasury Department slapped sanctions against 13 Venezuelan government officials. The sanctions come ahead of the planned July 30, 2017, election orchestrated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of a National Constituent Assembly that will have the power to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution and dissolve all government institutions.

"As President Trump has made clear, the United States will not ignore the Maduro regime's ongoing efforts to undermine democracy, freedom and the rule of law," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.