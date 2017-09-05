close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US House panel to consider measure seeking James Comey firing documents

The House Judiciary Committee said it would consider the resolution of inquiry asking Trump to provide the documents to the House and directing Sessions to do so on Thursday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 23:23
US House panel to consider measure seeking James Comey firing documents
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Washington: A House of Representatives committee said on Tuesday it will consider this week a resolution asking President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to provide documents related to Trump`s firing of James Comey as FBI director.

The House Judiciary Committee said it would consider the resolution of inquiry asking Trump to provide the documents to the House and directing Sessions to do so on Thursday.

Trump fired Comey, who was overseeing the investigation of ties between his campaign and Russia, on May 9. Moscow has denied any effort to influence the 2016 US election, and Trump has disputed any allegations of collusion between his associates and Russia.

TAGS

USDonald TrumpAttorney General Jeff SessionsJames ComeyFBI

From Zee News

Technology

Jio 4G speed slows down in July, but still beats rivals: Tr...

Donald Trump scraps DACA: About six thousand Indian may be affected
World

Donald Trump scraps DACA: About six thousand Indian may be...

PM Modi to hold talks with Aung San Suu Kyi, expected to raise exodus of Rohingyas
India

PM Modi to hold talks with Aung San Suu Kyi, expected to ra...

All of north-east will be with BJP, allies by 2018: Amit Shah
North East

All of north-east will be with BJP, allies by 2018: Amit Sh...

Delhi

Received visuals of Ramjas incident, police tells court

High Court orders AG to check whether Jayalalithaa&#039;s house figured in disproportionate assets case
Tamil Nadu

High Court orders AG to check whether Jayalalithaa's h...

India issues demarche to Pakistan over terror attack in Kashmir
India

India issues demarche to Pakistan over terror attack in Kas...

Karnataka lawmakers may have to send their children to govt schools
Karnataka

Karnataka lawmakers may have to send their children to govt...

Asia

Over 123,000 Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video