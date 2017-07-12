close
US House speaker says wants to pass Russia sanctions bill soon

US House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he wants to move a strong bill regarding sanctions on Russia as quickly as possible bill but that the legislation still faces procedural and policy hurdles.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 22:26

Washington: US House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he wants to move a strong bill regarding sanctions on Russia as quickly as possible bill but that the legislation still faces procedural and policy hurdles.

"Right now, we have a procedural issue," and Republicans are working with Democrats regarding sending the bill back to the Senate, Ryan told reporters at a news conference. "There are some policy issues with respect to making sure that we don`t actually inadvertently help Russian oligarchs and oil firms."

USPaul RyanRussiasenatesanctions billWashington

