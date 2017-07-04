close
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may discuss arms control during their upcoming meeting later this week in Germany, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 10:11
Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump may discuss arms control during upcoming meeting

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may discuss arms control during their upcoming meeting later this week in Germany, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

At a news briefing ahead of Putin's trip to Germany, Ushakov confirmed that the Russian and US Presidents will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit to be held in Hamburg on July 7-8, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the long-anticipated meeting was very important for maintaining global stability and security.

Ushakov added that Putin and Trump may also discuss the return of Russian diplomatic properties in New York City and Washington DC seized by the US government last December in retaliation for the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

In addition, Putin will also hold talks with about 10 foreign leaders during the G20 summit, including French, South Korean, Turkish presidents and Japanese Prime Minister, said Ushakov.

