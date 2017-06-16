close
White House has no update on Russian report of Baghdadi's death

The U.S. administration on Friday was unable to provide any update on a report by Russia`s defense ministry that it may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month, a White House official said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 20:10
Representational image

Washington: The U.S. administration on Friday was unable to provide any update on a report by Russia`s defense ministry that it may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month, a White House official said.

There was no initial independent confirmation that Baghdadi had been killed. The U.S.-led coalition fighting against Islamic State militants said it could not confirm the death, and several Iraqi officials told Reuters they were skeptical.

TAGS

WashingtonAbu Bakr al BaghdadiSyrian City of RaqqaIslamist militants

