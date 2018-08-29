हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nandamuri Harikrishna

Actor-TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident

Harikrishna was critically injured in the accident 

Pic courtesy: IMDB

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nandamuri Harikrishna died on Tuesday morning after sustaining critical injuries in a road accident. He was 61.

The accident took place on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district, around 100 km from Hyderabad. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and where he was declared dead by doctors.

According to reports, he was returning from Nellore to Hyderabad in a car which turned turtle. Images of the injured leader in a bloody shirt, lying on the roadside, started doing the rounds on social media on early Tuesday morning.

Harikrishna is the son of former AP Chief Minister and TDP founder, NT Rama Rao. Present state CM Chandrababu Naidu is his brother-in-law.

His sons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are popular Telugu actors. Incidentally, in 2014, Harikrishna's other son Nandamuri Janakiram also died in a road accident.

He made his acting debut in 1964 as a child artist in Sri Krishnavataram and starred in 13 films. 

