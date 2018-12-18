हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Phethai

Cyclone Phethai: Situation under control, relief camps in place, assures Andhra CM

Cyclone Phethai barrelled through coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, triggering heavy rains, uprooting trees and electric poles, and claiming one life

Cyclone Phethai: Situation under control, relief camps in place, assures Andhra CM

Amaravati: A day after Cyclone Phethai made its landfall, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that as many as 17 mandals have been affected in East Godavari district of the state. 

The electricity supply has, however, been restored in 14 mandals, he said, adding that 187 camps have been set up and 32,000 people have been provided food.

The mobile connectivity has also been restored. East Godavari and Krishna administration brought the situation under control within hours, Chandrababu Naidu said.

The Chief Minister further informed that nearly 5602 farmers have been affected with damages caused to 37 houses and partial damages to 28 houses. Around 2179 hectares of paddy fields and 30 hectares of horticulture have also been damaged due to the severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Phethai barrelled through coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, triggering heavy rains, uprooting trees and electric poles, and claiming one life, officials said. Train and air services were also disrupted because of the cyclone.

East Godavari district bore the brunt of the storm as it made landfall near Katrenikona in the afternoon, forcing evacuation of 20,000 people, who have been sheltered in relief camps.

Howling winds that gusted up to 85-90 kmph uprooted electric poles and trees in Katrenikona, Tallarevu and Malkipuram in East Godavari, disrupting power supply.

(With inputs from agencies)

